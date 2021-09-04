Seven held by CBI for malpractice in JEE

They solved paper by remote access

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested seven persons, including two directors and four employees of Affinity Education Private Limited for allegedly subverting the ongoing JEE (MAIN) examination.

Accused Siddarth Krishna and Vishambhar Mani Tripathi are directors of Affinity Education; and Ritik Singh, Anjum Dawoodani, Animesh Kumar Singh and Ajinkya Narhari Patil are its employees. Another arrested accused has been identified as Ranjeet Singh Thakur. “The three arrested accused were remanded to CBI custody till September 9,” said an official.

The accused persons charged ₹12 to ₹15 lakh per candidate to facilitate admissions in top National Institutes of Technology (NITs). They were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) by helping the candidates solve their question papers through remote access from an examination centre in Haryana's Sonepat.

It is alleged that they would keep with themselves the Xth and XIIth mark sheets, user IDs, passwords, and post-dated cheques of the candidates as security and once admissions were confirmed, they collected hefty commissions.