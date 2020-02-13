Seven FIRs lodged against 12 officials in irrigation project

Maharashtra’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday filed seven FIRs against 12 senior officers of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) for alleged irregularities in the award of tenders for the Gosekhurdh irrigation project, an official said.

A special team of the ACB Nagpur had been investigating the alleged irregularities in award of seven tenders to contractors in the irrigation project at Gosekhurdh in Bhandara district of Vidarbha region, the official said.

The ACB found that 12 senior officers, who were with the VIDC at that time, had committed irregularities in the award of the tenders.

Following this, the anti-graft agency on Tuesday lodged a complaint at Sadar police station in Nagpur and got the FIRs registered against the officers under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Wednesday, the official said. Most of the officers named in the FIRs worked in engineering and accounts departments.

In the past, too, the ACB, which has been probing alleged irregularities in execution of the project, has filed multiple FIRs. The project on the river Wainganga, coming under the VIDC’s jurisdiction, involves construction of a dam and a network of water canals.

Irregularities were found in Mokhaburdi, Osalamendha, Nerla (Paghora), Gosekhurdh left canal, Gosekhurdh right canal and Ghodajari canal segments, the official said.