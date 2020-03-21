National

Setting up of Ayush wellness centres gets Cabinet nod

Photo: Twitter/@moayush

Photo: Twitter/@moayush  

The decision on setting up of Ayush wellness centres was taken on March 20 by the Union Cabinet and announced on March 21

The Union Cabinet has approved the inclusion of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) health and wellness centre component of Ayushman Bharat in National AYUSH Mission which the government said would provide enhanced accessibility to achieve universal health coverage for affordable treatment.

Also Read
The PLI scheme will have financial implications of ₹3,420 crore./ photo for representation

Cabinet approves promotion of domestic manufacturing of medical devices in country

Also Read
The PLI scheme will have financial implications of ₹3,420 crore./ photo for representation

Cabinet approves promotion of domestic manufacturing of medical devices in country

The decision was taken on March 20 by the Union Cabinet and announced on March 21.

The proposal entails an expenditure of ₹3399.35 crore, including a central share of ₹2209.58 crore and ₹1189.77 crore as State share.

The wellness centre will be operationalised within a period of five years an official statement said.

The implementation of the proposal, the statement said, will establish a holistic wellness model based on AYUSH principles and practices focusing on preventive promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative healthcare by integration with the existing public health care system.

A total of 12,500 AYUSH health and wellness centres throughout the country will be operationalised.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 6:49:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/setting-up-of-ayush-wellness-centres-gets-cabinet-nod/article31129010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY