Setting up of Ayush wellness centres gets Cabinet nod

The Union Cabinet has approved the inclusion of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) health and wellness centre component of Ayushman Bharat in National AYUSH Mission which the government said would provide enhanced accessibility to achieve universal health coverage for affordable treatment.

Also Read Cabinet approves promotion of domestic manufacturing of medical devices in country

Also Read Cabinet approves promotion of domestic manufacturing of medical devices in country

The decision was taken on March 20 by the Union Cabinet and announced on March 21.

The proposal entails an expenditure of ₹3399.35 crore, including a central share of ₹2209.58 crore and ₹1189.77 crore as State share.

The wellness centre will be operationalised within a period of five years an official statement said.

The implementation of the proposal, the statement said, will establish a holistic wellness model based on AYUSH principles and practices focusing on preventive promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative healthcare by integration with the existing public health care system.

A total of 12,500 AYUSH health and wellness centres throughout the country will be operationalised.