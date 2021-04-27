National

Set up medical panel to see if breath analyser test necessary during COVID-19, Delhi High Court asks DGCA

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed civil aviation regulator DGCA to set up a medical committee to examine whether breath analyser (BA) tests of pilots and cabin crew need to be conducted or blood tests would suffice as an alternative.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said the committee shall keep in mind the safety of passengers as also of pilots and cabin crew while deciding whether conducting BA tests would be advisable during the prevailing pandemic which has seen a surge in infections.

The court directed that the committee place its report before the next date of hearing on May 5.

The order came on the plea by an association representing pilots of Air India seeking suspension of BA tests during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

