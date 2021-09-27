Set up digital archive of all workers at Parliament site: PM Modi

NEW DELHI

27 September 2021 21:48 IST

The new Parliament building, which is coming up adjacent to the existing heritage building, is scheduled to be completed by November 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after reviewing the construction work of the new Parliament building on Sunday night, said once the project was completed, a digital archive of all the workers involved in it should be set up, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday.

During his surprise visit that lasted about an hour, he enquired about the progress of the project and emphasised the need for its timely completion.

“He interacted with the workers engaged at the site and also enquired about their well-being. He stressed that they are engaged in a pious and historic work,” the PMO stated.

Mr. Modi told officials that all workers should be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 and monthly health check-ups held for them. Apart from an archive of their names,home towns and photos, all workers should be given a certificate for their participation in the project, he said.

