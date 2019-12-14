Session productive, quality of debates improved: Venkaiah

The 250th session of the Rajya Sabha that was adjourned sine die on Friday recorded near 100% productivity. Chairman M .Venkaiah Naidu complimented the members for making the session productive and for improving the quality of debates.

“I am overall happy for this session but for the small disappointment which also could have been avoided,” he told the House during his valedictory address at the completion of the session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the valedictory remarks.

“I am glad that collectively, all of you have risen to the occasion and kept up the happy tide. I would like to sum up the course of this historic session as one marked by seriousness and brevity,” Mr. Naidu said.

The Chairman said the session had steadied the ship which has been facing stormy waters for some time now.

‘Best show in 49 years’

He said the Upper House clocked the best performance in 49 years with 9.5 starred questions orally replied every day and 39% of the time spent on passing Bills.

Mr. Naidu said as against the scheduled available time of 108 hours 33 minutes with 20 sittings, the House functioned for 107 hours 11 minutes resulting in a productivity of over 99%.

He said the last monsoon session with over 100% productivity succeeded by equally effective winter session was perhaps the first time that the House had functioned so well for two consecutive sessions.

“A total of 11 hours 47 minutes, accounting for about 11% of the available time of the House, has been lost due to interruptions. Spurred by the sense of duty, the members, however, sat for 10 hours 52 minutes beyond the scheduled hours, resulting in productivity of close to 100%.”

The Chairman said that during the session, 39% of the functional time was spent on legislative business, 25.40% on raising and discussing matters of urgent public importance under various instruments, 13% on Question Hour and 5% on private members’ bills.

The Chairman said 15 Bills were passed and the discussions were qualitative as “they have brought out the best from all sides of this august House. Spirited arguments and counter arguments were made from both the sides.”

He said 199 Zero Hour submissions and 115 Special Mentions were made at the rate of record 14 and 7 per day, respectively, as against 9 and 5.50 during the last session.