Service provided by Hindu gurus in southern states much more than by missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat

April 07, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Jaipur

Service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in the four southern states is much more than that done by missionaries, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.

Addressing a Rashtriya Seva Sangam event of the RSS, he said, "Service leads to the formation of a healthy society. If any section of the society is deprived, it has to be lifted for the betterment of the country." "Generally, intellectuals of the country mention missionaries for their service. But, the service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in four southern states is more than that done by missionaries," Mr. Bhagwat said.