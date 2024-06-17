GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Serious questions on integrity of NTA, how NEET is conducted: Congress

The Opposition party said it hoped that when the new Standing Committees of Parliament get constituted, it would take up an in-depth review of the NEET, NTA and NCERT

Updated - June 17, 2024 12:42 am IST

Published - June 17, 2024 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) participating in a torch protest march over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in New Delhi on June 15, 2024

Members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) participating in a torch protest march over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in New Delhi on June 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Congress on June 16 said there were "serious questions" on the integrity of the National Testing Agency and the manner in which the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is designed and administered.

The Opposition party said it hoped that when the new Standing Committees of Parliament get constituted, it would take up an in-depth review of the NEET, NTA and NCERT.

Bihar police recover 6 post-dated cheques ‘issued for NEET question paper facilitators’

"I was a member of Parliament's Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare between 2014 and 2019 and recall broad support for NEET. But there were MPs, especially from Tamil Nadu, who had raised concerns that NEET would privilege CBSE students and would disadvantage youth coming from non-CBSE schools," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on social media platform X.

"I do think now that this CBSE issue needs proper analysis. Is NEET discriminatory? Are students from poorer backgrounds being denied opportunities? Other States like Maharashtra also have expressed grave doubts on NEET," he said. There are also serious questions on the integrity of the National Testing Agency itself and the manner in which NEET is designed and administered, he said.

The NCERT itself has lost all professionalism in the last decade, Mr. Ramesh claimed. "Hopefully the new Standing Committee(s) when they get constituted will take up an in-depth review of NEET, NTA and NCERT. This should receive the highest priority," he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG), or NEET, was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres with around 24 lakh candidates appearing for it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in States like Bihar and other irregularities in the pan-India exam.

The Centre and the National Testing Agency on Thursday told the Supreme Court they had cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses.

They will have the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded to them for loss of time, the Centre has said. The Congress had on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the matter and asserted that only a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe could safeguard the future of lakhs of young students.

Related Topics

entrance examination / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.