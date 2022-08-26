‘Serious’ issue of freebies impacts national economy, says SC, directs listing of pleas before a three-judge Bench

The SC said the “serious” issue of freebies, which impacts national economy, needs extensive hearing before any order is passed

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
August 26, 2022 12:28 IST

The Supreme Court directed its 2013 judgment in S. Subramaniam Balaji case to be placed before a three-judge Bench for reconsideration. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday directed listing of pleas, which have raised the issue relating to the practice of political parties promising freebies, before a three-judge Bench.

The top court directed its 2013 judgment in S. Subramaniam Balaji case to be placed before the Bench for reconsideration. The Balaji judgment restricted the ambit of 'corrupt practice' under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act to individual candidates and not extended to political parties.

Opinion | ‘Freebies’, a judicial lead and a multi-layered issue

The SC, further, in its order, said the "serious" issue of freebies, which impacts national economy, needs extensive hearing before any order is passed.

"Looking into the complexities of the issues involved and the prayer to overrule the judgement rendered by a two-judge bench of this court in Subramaniam Balaji, we direct listing of the set of petitions before a three-judge bench after obtaining the orders from the Chief Justice of India," a SC Bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said.

The top court said these pleas would be listed after four weeks.

In the 2013 judgement, the apex court had noted that after examining and considering the parameters laid in section 123 of the Representation of People Act, it arrived at a conclusion that the promises in the election manifesto cannot be read into section 123 for declaring it to be a corrupt practice.

(With inputs from PTI)

