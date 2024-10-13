Serious indictment of crumbling law and order situation in Maharashtra: Congress on Baba Siddique's killing

The Congress on Saturday (October 12, 2024), said the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique is a serious indictment of the "crumbling" law and order situation in Maharashtra and demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday (October 12, 2024). Two of the assailants have been arrested, according to officials.

Baba Siddique murder updates (October 13, 2024)

The shocking incident prompted the opposition to question the law and order situation in the state, where assembly elections are expected to be held next month.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the tragic demise of Siddique is shocking beyond words.

"In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters," he said.

"Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K.C. Venugopal said, "Shocked, stunned and outraged at the killing of Baba Siddique ji. Siddique ji served the people with dedication and worked hard to preserve communal harmony. His passing away is a massive loss to the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra." This incident is a serious indictment of the crumbling law and order situation in Maharashtra, Venugopal said on X.

Siddique had on multiple occasions intimated the authorities about the threat to his life and he suffered despite being under Y-plus security, he said.

"That this shooting took place on the road, in the middle of bustling markets, shows that criminals no longer fear the law in Maharashtra. Even leaders of the ruling alliance are not safe in the heart of its capital any more. The ruling regime must answer - when senior public figures aren't safe, how will the ordinary citizen feel safe today?" Venugopal said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X, "Shocked beyond words to hear about the murder of Baba Siddique. I had first met him in 1999, with Shri Sunil Dutt. His going away is a personal loss." Siddique (66), a former Congressman, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to injuries.

He was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East, police said.

Siddique had represented Bandra (West) seat three times in the Assembly. A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, he was also known to be close to several Bollywood stars.

