Sergey Lavrov will raise suspected sabotage of Nord Stream II explosion at G20: Russian Foreign Ministry

March 01, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who arrived here early Wednesday morning (March 1) will try to corner the European Union and the NATO during the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. A statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry said he will raise the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream II gas pipeline during the “regular Foreign Ministers’ meeting” and discuss trade in local currencies with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.

“We are set to clearly state Russia’s assessments of the current security, energy and food situation. We will present an unbiased factual picture of the act of terrorism — the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the EU and NATO zone of responsibility, and the illegal seizing of Russian humanitarian fertilizer shipments designated for African and other needy countries,” the Foreign Ministry of Russia said in a comment about Mr. Lavrov’s agenda at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Russia reiterated support for the Indian Presidency of G20 and said that it will work “together with Indian colleagues to achieve the desired result,” adding, “at the same time, we will firmly defend Russia’s fundamental interests and an international world order based on the central role of the United Nations and international law.”

“We will strongly promote recognition of the new global realities that assert a multipolar system of relations between states,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Mr. Lavrov will participate in the “Conversation over Dinner” on Wednesday evening with other Foreign Ministers of the G20 which is expected to be attended by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and others including host External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Mr. Lavrov’s visit coincides with the intensification of the war in Ukraine with both sides carrying out fresh rounds of attacks on each other’s targets. Mr. Lavrov’s presence in Delhi is being watched keenly as he has been the chief firefighter for Kremlin at international platforms since President Vladimir Putin launched the war against Ukraine in February 2022.

Mr. Lavrov’s presence in last year’s G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bali had created headlines as several delegates from the Western countries had vocally protested against Russian attack on Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry gave a hint of Mr. Lavrov’s strategy at the events that will begin here on Wednesday evening saying, “The entire world is suffering from the cynical revelry of illegal sanctions, the artificial breakup of cross-border supply chains, the imposition of notorious price ceilings and, in effect, from attempts to steal natural resources.”

The Russian Foreign Minister will engage Mr Jaishankar in bilateral dialogue to “further advance cooperation”. The two sides are expected to discuss, the situation in Afghanistan, trade and investments, transport and logistics and “use of national currencies in mutual settlements as well as promising projects in the energy sector,” said the Foreign Ministry. The two sides will also discuss Indian Chairmanship at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the other big summit that is also expected to be held here later in the year.

During the latter part of his March 1-3 visit, Mr. Lavrov is scheduled to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, the annual dialogue forum organised by the Observer Research Foundation.