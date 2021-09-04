Coronavirus updates | New Zealand reports first death from Delta variant of COVID-19

With 45,352 people testing positive for coronavirus, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,29,03,289, while active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on September 3.

The death toll climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases increased to 3,99,778 comprising 1.22% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.45%, the ministry said.

Amidst a third wave scare, many States and Union Territories have reopened educational institutions across the country. A study, however, has revealed that India is unlikely to witness a surge in cases in September.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Mysuru

Amid COVID concerns, Karnataka govt decides for "simple and traditional" Mysuru Dasara

The Karnataka government on September 3 decided to organise the famous Mysuru Dasara festival this year in a "simple and traditional" manner, keeping in mind the COVID-19 concerns.

"Mysuru Dasara is also the Nada Habba [state festival]. Last year we celebrated it in a traditional and simple manner due to COVID. This time too we will celebrate it likewise," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said He was speaking to reporters after chairing a high-level committee meeting on Mysuru Dasara. - PTI

New Zealand

New Zealand reports first death from Delta variant of COVID-19

New Zealand reported on September 4 the first death from the Delta variant of the new coronavirus and 20 further daily infections, all in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said in a statement. It is the first coronavirus-related death in the country since mid-February.

"Every death is a reminder of the damage COVID-19 can cause when it gets into our community," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in the statement. - Reuters

Puducherry

Non-stop vaccination camp at Villianur PHC, Puducherry

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on September 3 sought the cooperation of the public in achieving 100% vaccination against COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

Inaugurating a 48-hour, non-stop vaccination camp at the Villianur Primary Health Centre, Ms. Soundararajan said though the second wave of the pandemic was fairly under control in the UT, there had been a slight increase in number of cases in proportion with the higher test numbers.

Stressing the importance of sustaining vigil and adopting inoculation as a measure of protection from the coronavirus, the Lt. Governor pointed to the various programmes of the health department to make it simpler for people to take their jab. As a result of measure such as night-time vaccination and street corner session sites, at least 48 villages in the UT had become fully vaccinated.