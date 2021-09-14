Coronavirus updates | India crosses 75 crore Covid vaccine doses

Of an estimated 17 lakh tests conducted to date, over 14.48 lakh have returned negative. File Photo

14 September 2021 07:27 IST

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) approval for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is likely to come this month, official sources said on September 13. The WHO has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.

India reported 27,254 new coronavirus infections and 219 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on September 13. Total cases have now climbed to 33.26 million while deaths have risen to 442,874.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

International

U.S. and India in talks over timeline for restarting COVID-19 vaccine exports

The United States is communicating regularly with India in bilateral and multilateral channels to discuss the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and inquire about its timeline for restarting vaccine exports, a senior Biden administration official said.

The global pandemic will be a key topic on September 24, when U.S. President Joe Biden will host the first in-person summit of leaders of the "Quad" countries - Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

The visit by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison, Narendra Modi and Yoshihide Suga to the United States will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which Mr. Biden will address on September 21. - Reuters

National

COVID daily infection rate stabilising in country: Expert

Going by the data available, the daily infection rate of COVID-19 is stabilising in India, but it is still not down, as desired, said Prathit A. Kulkarni from the Infectious Disease Section of Baylor College of Medicine, the USA.

He was speaking at a webinar organised by the Andhra Medical College.

He pointed out that due to the delta variant the average daily infections in India have come down to about 33,000 per day in this month, while there is surge in the USA.

In India it peaked during April to July, but now it is steady and that is a good sign, unless and until if there is a third wave.

Rajasthan

COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 5 cr-mark in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 13, 2021, said over five crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Of them, 3.74 crore have been administered the first dose and 1.27 crore have got both the doses, he informed.

"About 73 per cent (3.74 crores) of the target population of 5.14 crore have got at least one dose and about 25 per cent (1.27 crores) people have been given both the doses," Mr. Gehlot tweeted. - PTI

National

SC asks Centre to reconsider decision to exclude compensation for those who died by suicide

The Supreme Court on September 13 asked the Centre to reconsider its decision to exclude from its guidelines compensation to persons who committed suicide after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and A.S. Bopanna told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that it did not prima facie agree with the exclusion of such persons from the purview of compensation.

The top court was considering the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre to simplify the process of issuance of death certificates, as per the directions in the judgment delivered on June 30. - PTI

National

India crosses 75 crore Covid vaccine doses

India has crossed the landmark of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on September 13.

More than 71 lakh doses were administered on September 13 till 7 p.m., according to the provisional data available on the Co-WIN portal.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said. According to the 7 p.m. provisional data available on the portal, over 57 crore people have been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 18 crore with their second.

The country has also jabbed more than 99% healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs ) with at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, it said. - PTI