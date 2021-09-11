Coronavirus live | PM chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation

11 September 2021 08:08 IST

Narendra Modi reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country and said in a meeting on COVID-19 that around one lakh oxygen concentrators and three lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to States

Nearly 73 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on September 10. According to a provisional report, more than 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on September 10.

The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate has been less than 3% for 10th consecutive week, according to an offical statement.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

USA

Biden will get COVID-19 booster once widely available:White House

A file picture of U.S. President Joe Biden | Photo Credit: Samuel Corum

U.S. President Joe Biden will get the COVID-19 booster shot but will wait until it is widely available, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on September 10.

"We'll wait until it's widely available, which we expect to be soon," Ms. Psaki told reporters at the White House. -REUTERS

USA

U.S. decision on Pfizer COVID-19 shot for kids age 5-11 could come in October, say sources

Top U.S. health officials believe that Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for children aged 5-11 years old by the end of October, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The timeline is based on the expectation that Pfizer, which developed the shot with Germany’s BioNTech, will have enough data from clinical trials to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for that age group from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) towards the end of this month, the sources said.

International

Novavax expects to make available at least 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022

Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on September 10 at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine would be available in 2022.

The company, which in June announced its vaccine was more than 90% effective in a late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial, said it was on track to file an application for emergency use of its vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter. -REUTERS

Meghalaya

Meghalaya MLA Syntar Klas Sunn succumbs to COVID-19

Meghalaya's Independent legislator Syntar Klas Sunn succumbed to COVID-19 on September 10, his family said.

The Mawphlang MLA died at his residence in Mawngap after testing positive for the infection.

He was among the seven unvaccinated legislators in the State, an assembly official said. -PTI

National

PM chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10 chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination as the government noted high caseloads in States like Kerala and Maharashtra to say that there can be no room for complacency.

Mr. Modi reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for pediatric care and of facilities supported under "COVID-19 Emergency Response Package II", and it was noted that States have been advised to redesign and orient primary care and block level health infrastructure in these areas to manage the situation in rural areas, a statement said.

Kerala

COVID-19 restrictions to be drastically eased in October: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday signalled that COVID-19 restrictions in Kerala could ease drastically in October.

For now, the administration would impose lockdown only in localities with a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) above 8. Schools and colleges to reopen in Kerala.

Nepal

Nepal’s iconic Pashupatinath temple opens after nearly 5 months

Nepal’s iconic Pashupatinath temple, the 5th century holy Hindu shrine, opened for devotees on Friday after nearly five months as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases declined in the country.

Pashupatinath Temple is the largest temple complex in Nepal and stretches on both sides of the Bagmati River and sees thousands of worshippers from Nepal and India daily.

It was closed on April 23 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. -PTI

North Macedonia

Minister quits over deadly COVID-19 fire

In this image taken from video provided by RTV21, a fire broke out at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in the North Macedonian city of Tetovo, on Sept. 8, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

North Macedonia's health minister resigned late September 10, nearly two days after a fire tore through a COVID-19 field hospital killing 12 patients and two visiting relatives.

Venko Filipce made the announcement shortly after his deputy minister and two senior hospital administrators also stepped down.

There was no immediate reaction from the office of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. -AP

USA

COVID-19 vaccines hold strong against Delta, protection waning in older adults

Three U.S. studies suggest COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against hospitalization and death, even in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant, but vaccine protection appears to be waning among older populations, especially among those 75 and older.

U.S. data on hospitalization from nine States during the period when the Delta variant was dominant also suggests that the Moderna Inc vaccine was more effective at preventing hospitalizations among individuals of all ages than vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer Inc or Johnson & Johnson. -REUTERS

International

AstraZeneca vaccine creator: Many may not need booster shots

Booster shots to extend the protection of COVID-19 vaccines may be unnecessary for many people, a leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca vaccine said on September 10.

Oxford University Professor Sarah Gilbert told The Telegraph newspaper that immunity from the vaccine was holding up well — even against the delta variant. While the elderly and those who are immune-compromised may need boosters, the standard two-dose regimen is providing lasting protection for most people, she said. -AP

International

U.A.E. allows return of fully vaccinated with WHO-approved COVID-19 jabs from 15 countries, including India

The U.A.E. on September 10 said it will allow the return of those vaccinated fully with WHO-approved COVID-19 jabs and holding valid residence visas from 15 countries previously on the suspended list, including India, from September 12.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in a tweet shared an official statement saying that those who can return also include those who stayed abroad for over six months.

The decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan. -PTI

International

Fifth Test cancelled after India "unable to field team"; No clarity on series result amid talk of rescheduling

A COVID-19 outbreak that triggered "anxiety" among Indian players forced the cancellation of their fifth and final Test against England in a chaotic and unprecedented turn of events on September 10, leaving the status of the series unclear after the host board claimed a forfeiture by the tourists only to withdraw the statement.

The England and Wales Cricket Board's statement on the match went from India "unable to field a team and will instead forfeit the match" to India "regrettably unable to field a team" after skipper Virat Kohli led a steadfast refusal by the visiting players to take the field. -PTI

International

Vietnam says China to donate 3 mln more coronavirus vaccines

China will give three more million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam by the end of this year, raising China's total vaccine donations to the Southeast Asian country to 5.7 million doses, the Vietnamese government said on September 10. -REUTERS

International

South Africa vaccinates some kids in test of Chinese vaccine

South Africa on September 10 started vaccinating children and adolescents as part of the global Phase 3 clinical trials of China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 6 months and 17 years.

The global study will enroll 2,000 participants in South Africa and 12,000 others will be taking part in Kenya, the Philippines, Chile and Malaysia. -PTI

USA

U.S. FDA says robust safety data needed before COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids

U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on September 10 clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to include a monitoring period of at least two months after half the participants get the shots to ensure safety.

The comments come as vaccine makers race to submit clinical data seeking regulatory approval for the use of their vaccines in children below 12, as schools around the country begin to reopen for in-person learning. -REUTERS

South Africa

South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

The South African government on September 10 said it will begin issuing digital certificates to those vaccinated against COVID-19 from next week.

“We have commenced with the development of a digital vaccination certificate to confirm that a person has been vaccinated,” health minister Joe Phaahla told a virtual press briefing. -PTI