Coronavirus live | Biden announces measures to vaccinate Americans

Reserve Bank of India will do everything to make the economy recover in a non-disruptive manner, its executive director Mridul Saggar said on September 9. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic shock is not unprecedented. It is just that no such crisis occurred in recent times and therefore it has taken some time for businesses, households as well as State responses to adjust to the crisis.

Meanwhile, more than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18% got both the shots, the Union government said on September 9 as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.

Here are the latest updates:

USA

Joe Biden announces sweeping measures to vaccinate Americans

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced wide-ranging measures to push Americans to get vaccinated. Some 100 million people or two-thirds of the American workforce will be covered by the new executive orders and rules on vaccinations.

While over 170 million Americans (just over 50% of the population) have been fully vaccinated as per official data, almost 80 million are yet to have their first shot, resulting in what Mr. Biden called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”. Many of the countries intensive care units are overrun with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients – with over 101,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the country.

National

Student leaders demand reopening of college, university campuses

Student leaders from different institutes of the country on September 9 demanded the reopening of college and university campuses, which have been shut since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement by the Students Islamic Organisation of India said.

The activists, including from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), also urged the Centre and State governments to provide concession in fees to students who are facing financial constraints due to the pandemic. -PTI

Tamil Nadu

RGGGH takes up study on virus pattern in inoculated patients

An analysis of the immune status, mortality and morbidity patterns post-vaccination among persons who tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalised is being conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Having treated the highest number of patients with COVID-19 in the State — approximately 57,000 people since the start of the pandemic — RGGGH has taken up an analysis of 970 patients admitted in COVID-19 wards in the last four months.

Karnataka

Hospitals see an increase in other respiratory ailments

Although COVID-19 cases are on the decline, the city is now under the grip of fever, upper respiratory tract infections, and seasonal influenza. Doctors attribute this to fluctuations in weather and intermittent rains.

Hospitals and telemedicine specialists are seeing a number of patients with lower and upper respiratory tract infections, viral fever, and other related infections. At least six out of every 10 patients are reporting with complaints of sore throat, fever, runny nose, cough, allergic bronchitis, asthma, and middle ear infection.

Tamil Nadu

COVID threat looms as Metro trains see rush

After several months, the number of commuters travelling by Metro trains touched 1.02 lakh on Wednesday. A few commuters said physical distancing norms were not followed on some trips with trains running jam-packed.

For the past few weeks, there has been a steady rise in the number of people travelling by Metro trains. From about 85,000 passengers in the last week of August, the number rose to one lakh on Wednesday. Before this, in February, when the phase I extension project from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar was opened, the patronage crossed one lakh, as against the pre-COVID level of 1.25 lakh a day.

New Delhi

‘Processing over 6,700 applications for ex gratia to kin of COVID victims’

The Delhi government informed the High Court on Thursday that it is processing over 6,700 applications for releasing ex gratia of ₹50,000 each to the families of persons who have died due to COVID-19 or related problems.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh was informed that the Delhi government has prepared a list of around 25,000 persons who may be entitled to receive ₹50,000 ex gratia on account of death within the family due to COVID-19 or COVID-19 related issues.

New Delhi

Teachers visiting homes to help with COVID relief

Around 1 p.m., clutching a temporary identity card from the District Magistrate’s office, 33-year-old Chitra Suyal, a primary school teacher, rang the doorbell of a house and took a step back.

As an elderly woman half opened the door, Ms. Suyal said, “We are from the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) office for the COVID compensation scheme. We had talked to your son.”The elderly woman returned to the door with son Navneet Singh, 36, and invited them inside. However, there is one thing that stood out: The family had never applied for the scheme.

Hundreds of teachers like Ms. Suyal are hopping from house to house to get people registered for a scheme to provide compensation for those whose family members have died due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu

Govt to hold mega COVID-19 vaccination camp on Sept 12

The Tamil Nadu government on September 9 appealed to people to make use of the mega vaccination camp scheduled to be held on September 12 in the State, saying such an event was essential to attain Covid free status.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said as part of the mega camp, 40,000 booths would be established in primary health centres, government run hospitals, noon meal centres, schools and other vital locations in the State. -PTI

International

EU removes Japan, five other countries from safe travel list

The European Union has removed Japan and five other countries from its list of safe travel destinations, meaning visitors or people returning from those countries are likely to face tighter controls such as COVID-19 tests or quarantine.

Following a review, the governments of the EU's 27 member states agreed to drop Japan, along with Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei and Serbia, the European Council said on September 9. Uruguay has been added to the list. -REUTERS

International

Moderna working on combination COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu shot

Moderna Inc said on September 9 it is developing a single vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 with its experimental flu shot.

The company hopes to eventually add vaccines it is working on for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory diseases as an annual shot. -REUTERS

National

All Indian players in U.K. test negative, fifth Test likely to go ahead

All the 21 players of the Indian Test squad have tested negative for COVID-19, a development that clears the decks for the fifth Test against England to proceed as scheduled from September 10 after the uncertainty triggered by a positive case in the visiting contingent.

The entire Indian group had to undergo RT-PCR tests after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 on September 9. -PTI

National

Covid vaccine effectiveness in preventing mortality 96% after 1st dose, 97% after 2nd dose: Govt

The effectiveness of anti-coronavirus vaccine in preventing mortality is 96.6% after the first dose and 97.5% after the second dose, the Centre said on September 9, citing data from a ‘COVID-19 tracker’ developed by synergising data from three platforms. -PTI

Italy

Italy approves booster COVID-19 shots for vulnerable groups

Italy's medicines agency AIFA on September 9 approved the use of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable groups of the population, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The agency approved the so-called booster shot for those likely to have weaker protection from the conventional two-dose inoculation schemes - immunocompromised people, those over eighty years old and nursing home residents. -REUTERS

International

EU boosts Pfizer vaccine supply with German site approvals

The European Union's drugs regulator on Thursday approved an increase in manufacturing capacity for the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech , which would help produce up to 50 million additional doses this year. -REUTERS

Tamil Nadu

Ban on festivals, political, religious gatherings to continue till October 31

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on September 9 announced the extension of the existing ban on festivals, political, social and religious gatherings in the state till October 31, as part of a stringent measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and to safeguard from possible third wave.

Insisting that the occasion calls for stricter protocols, he said events like festivals, political, religious and social events could turn into "super spreaders." Tamil Nadu on August 30 had announced the closure of beaches on Sundays for the public apart from extending the ban on religious places of worship on weekends and also holding religious festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic till September 15.

International

Cooperation on study of SARS-COV-2 origins important aspect of fight against Covid pandemic: BRICS

The BRICS nations on September 9 noted that the cooperation on study of origins of SARS-COV-2 is an important aspect of the fight against the Covid pandemic and expressed support for science-based processes, free from politicisation or interference, to strengthen international capabilities to better understand the emergence of novel pathogens.

In the Delhi Declaration, adopted after a summit between leaders of the member states of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the grouping also noted the ongoing discussions in the WTO on a COVID-19 vaccine Intellectual Property Rights waiver, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa strongly emphasising the proposal for it. -PTI

International

80% kids in 14-18 yrs in India reported low levels of learning during Covid pandemic: UNICEF report

At least 80% children in India between the age group of 14-18 years reported lower levels of learning during COVID-19 pandemic than when physically at school, according to a UNICEF report.

Noting that repeated school closures have led to alarming inequities in learning opportunities for children in South Asia, the report by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) pointed out that 76% of parents of students aged 5-13 years reported drop in learning levels during remote learning. -PTI

National

SC to hear suo motu plea on extension of limitation period for filing cases on September 16

The Supreme Court September 9 fixed September 16 for consideration the suo motu case in which it had extended the period of limitation for filing appeals from courts or tribunals by litigants until further orders on April 27 keeping in mind the “alarming situation” that had emerged due to second wave of COVID-19.

The direction on listing of the suo motu case on extension of limitation period for hearing on September 16 was issued by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana when a plea of Election Commission came up for consideration. -PTI

National

Govt develops COVID-19 vaccine tracker to give vaccination-related information

The Centre has developed a COVID-19 vaccine tracker by synergising data from three platforms to give information on various aspects of vaccination like effectiveness post inoculation.

Speaking at a briefing of the Union health ministry, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said the vaccine tracker has been developed by synergising data from CO-WIN potal, National COVID-19 testing database and COVID-19 India portal. -PTI

South Africa

South Africa launches high-level COVID-19 vaccination drive

The South African government has launched a project to boost COVID-19 vaccinations amid increasing anti-vaccination campaigns fuelled by fake social media messages.

Deputy President David Mabuza, who is leading the mass vaccination drive, was joined by leaders from the political, business, cultural, sporting and creative arts sectors at the launch of the social mobilisation campaign titled ‘Return to Play – It’s in your Hands’ on September 8. -PTI