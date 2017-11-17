Separatist Alam Bhat faces 36th PSA

Separatist leader and Muslim League head Masrat Alam Bhat was held under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Wednesday for the 36th time and shifted to Jammu’s Kotbalwal Jail.

The J&K High Court had quashed the detention of Bhat under the PSA. However, a fresh PSA order was issued on Wednesday evening by the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, in an old case as “the government perceives him as a threat to peace of State”.

Mr. Alam, behind bars since 2015, had been shifted to a Kupwara jail recently. He has over 29 FIRs against him, including cases of “waging war against the state.”

“The government has been sending us a clear message that court orders don’t matter to them and they do whatever they like to do. We are not surprised as it is the practice of the government to choke the voice and crush the sentiments of people,” a Muslim League spokesperson said.