Sensible to get best deal in interest of Indian people: Jaishankar on oil import from Russia

December 07, 2022 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

We do not ask our companies to buy Russian oil, EAM Jaishankar said

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The government does not ask Indian companies to buy oil from Russia but it is a sensible policy to get the best deal in the interest of Indian people, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to questions from members in the Upper House, the minister said it is his duty to put the interest of the Indian people first to ensure that they do not pay the cost of some other countries' actions or some other region's actions for fertiliser, food, etc.

Also Read | Ukraine criticises India for buying Russian oil

"We do not ask our companies to buy Russian oil. We ask our companies to buy oil what is the best option that they can get. Now it depends on what the market throws up.

"If tomorrow the market gives us more competitive options. Again, please do understand. It's not just that we buy oil from one country. We buy oil from multiple sources, but it is a sensible policy to go where we get the best deal in the interest of the Indian people and that is exactly what we are trying to do," Mr. Jaishankar said.

