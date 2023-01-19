HamberMenu
Sensex, Nifty decline after 2-day rally as U.S. markets tumble

The BSE Sensex declined 187.31 points or 0.31% to settle at 60,858.43. During the day, it tumbled 329.19 points or 0.53% to 60,716.55

January 19, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmarks declined on January 19 after a two-day rally, mirroring a weak trend in the U.S. markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Weak U.S. consumer data and hawkish comments from the Fed's policymakers dragged markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 187.31 points or 0.31% to settle at 60,858.43. During the day, it tumbled 329.19 points or 0.53% to 60,716.55.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 57.50 points or 0.32% to end at 18,107.85.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and Nestle were the biggest laggards.

Tata Steel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Seoul and Shanghai ended in the green.

European benchmarks were trading in the red during mid-session deals. Markets in the U.S. had ended lower on Wednesday.

"Domestic indices snapped their previous gains amid negative sentiments from their global counterparts. Weak US consumer data and hawkish comments from the Fed's policymakers on Wednesday hammered investor risk appetite. Lingering fears of recession dragged global bourses down, leaving the market volatile," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹319.23 crore, according to exchange data.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.68% to $84.40 per barrel.

