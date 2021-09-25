Senior VHP leader Triloki Nath Pandey passes away

Ayodhya

25 September 2021 07:20 IST

There was warmth of the culture of Ganga-Jamuna Tahzeeb in him, says Mosque Trust secretary

Triloki Nath Pandey, the decree-holder of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra and senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, died at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Lucknow on September 24, 2021, due to a prolonged illness, his son said.

He was 75.

Triloki Nath's younger son Amit Pandey, a Delhi-based software engineer, said his father breathed his last around 8 pm at the hospital in Lucknow.

Advertising

Advertising

He was admitted there a fortnight back, he said.

His mortal remains will be brought to Ayodhya and his last rites will be performed at his ancestral village in Baliya district, Mr. Pandey said.

On Triloki Nath's death, the secretary of the Ayodhya Mosque Trust (Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation), Athar Husain, said, "There was warmth of the culture of Ganga-Jamuna Tahzeeb in him which was the basic essence of Awadhi culture." "I know that he used to regularly visits some Muslims in Ayodhya on Eid festival to greet them," Mr. Husain said.

Triloki Nath was affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his student days, from where he was sent to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

On 1 July, 1989, Devki Nandan Agrawal first lodged the Ayodhya dispute case, on behalf of Ram Lalla Virajman (the deity), in the Faizabad court.

After his death on April 8, 2002, Thakur Prasad Varma , a former professor of the Banaras Hindu University, took up the legal battle.

In 2008, Verma applied for retirement from the status of "fast friend", citing old age and ill health. Then Triloki Nath took over as the "fast friend" of the diety in 2010.

The top court in 2019 decided the case in favour of the Ram temple.