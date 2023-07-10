HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior U.S. official Uzra Zeya meets Foreign Secretary Kwatra, MEA official travelling to Kyiv this week

U.S Under Secretary discussed cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, regional stability, civilian security

July 10, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Suhasini Haidar
Suhasini Haidar
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya is visiting India and Bangladesh on a week-long trip. File

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya is visiting India and Bangladesh on a week-long trip. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Visiting U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya met Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday to discuss cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as regional issues and “civilian security” or protecting civil rights.

Significantly, Ms. Zeya also met Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), External Affairs Ministry, who is expected to travel to Ukraine later this week.

Ms. Zeya, who met with the Dalai Lama on Sunday, is due to meet civil society organisations and human rights, free speech and minority rights activists during her visit to Delhi, which ends on Tuesday.

“Grateful for the vital U.S.-India partnership & shared efforts to advance a free & open Indo-Pacific, regional stability, and civilian security,” Ms. Zeya, the U.S. Under Secretary for civil security, human rights and democracy, said in a tweet, describing her meeting with Mr. Kwatra.

“Thanks for your continued partnership addressing global & regional challenges. U.S.-India cooperation is essential to our most vital priorities & a more peaceful and prosperous world,” she said after meeting Mr. Verma. 

Mr. Verma will head the most senior Indian delegation to visit Ukraine since the war began in February 2022 and is expected to meet Ukrainian Ministers and officials during a visit to Kyiv on July 13 and 14. 

Neither side gave further details of the conversations Ms. Uzra held, and whether she raised issues over civilian security and human rights within India. 

Ms. Zeya is visiting India and Bangladesh on a week-long trip that follows two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington.

The visiting U.S. delegation included U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Anjali Kaur. They will leave for Dhaka on Tuesday.

Related Topics

India-United States / USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.