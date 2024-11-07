Senior Union Minister calling up business leaders to say good things about PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (November 7, 2024) claimed that a senior Minister in the Union government is forcing business leaders to say “good things” about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platforms.

He also accused the BJP of projecting him as “anti-business” and asserted that he is pro-business but “anti-monopoly” and against “creating oligopolies”.

“After my article, many play-fair businesses are telling me that a senior Minister has been calling and forcing them to say good things on social media about PM Modi and the govt’s programs. Proves my point exactly!” Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X.

His remarks come a day after he wrote an opinion piece in an English newspaper, arguing that the original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago but the raw fear it generated back then is back with a new breed of monopolists having taken its place.

Chokehold of businesses

Mr. Gandhi had argued that the East India Company silenced India not by its business prowess, but by its chokehold. The company choked India by partnering with, bribing, and threatening more pliant maharajas and nawabs, he claimed.

Responding to Mr. Gandhi’s signed article on Thursday (November 7, 2024) in a post on X, the BJP said: “Another baseless accusation against the Modi government through the so-called ‘match-fixing monopoly groups versus fair-play businesses’ is simply misleading”.

Sharing a video statement on his X handle on Thursday (November 7, 2024), the Congress leader said: “I am pro-Jobs, pro-Business, pro-Innovation, pro-Competition. I am anti-Monopoly. Our economy will thrive when there is free and fair space for all businesses”.

“I want to make something absolutely clear, I have been projected by my opponents in the BJP to be anti-business. I am not anti-business in the least, I am anti-monopoly, I am anti-creating oligopolies, I am anti-domination of business by one or 2 or 5 people,” Mr. Gandhi added in the video.

“I started my career as a management consultant and I understand the type of things that are required for a business to succeed. So, I just want to repeat, I am not anti-business, I am anti-monopoly,” Mr. Gandhi emphasised.