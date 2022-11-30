Senior journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

November 30, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee, on Wednesday quit NDTV a day after the channel’s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of its parent entity, RRPR Holding Private Limited.

NDTV Group president Suparna Singh, in an email to her colleagues, reportedly said: “Ravish has resigned from NDTV and the company has agreed to his request for his resignation to be effective immediately”.

She said: “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served.”

“Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades; his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning,” she said.

The move came after the NDTV’s promoter RRPR Holding on November 28 said it had transferred shares constituting 99.5% of its equity capital to the Adani Group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial.

