Senior IPS officers A.Y.V. Krishna, N. Venu Gopal appointed additional directors in CBI

Published - May 16, 2024 04:53 pm IST - New Delhi

IPS officers A.Y.V. Krishna and N. Venu Gopal appointed as additional directors in CBI with specific tenures

Senior IPS officers A.Y.V. Krishna and N. Venu Gopal have been appointed as additional directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Krishna, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is currently working as Inspector General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

He has been inducted as the additional director of CBI for a tenure up to August 6, 2028, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Mr. Krishna's batchmate Mr. Venu Gopal (Himachal Pradesh cadre) is presently working as joint director in the CBI.

