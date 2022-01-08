Senior IPS officer opts for VRS, to join BJP

He may contest in the 2022 Assembly polls

A 1994-batch IPS officer, who previously served as the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad, Asim Arun (51) on Saturday announced that he had applied for voluntary retirement (VRS) and plunged into politics with the BJP.

The Commissioner of Kanpur police (rank ADG) said he was “proud” that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath considered him fit for the membership of the BJP. He was earlier the ADG of the U.P. 112 emergency services.

A native of Kannauj in central U.P., Mr. Arun is the son of Arun Ram, who had served as the DGP of the State twice. There is speculation that Mr. Arun could also contest in the 2022 Assembly polls from his home district.

Mr. Arun, in a statement posted on Facebook, said he wanted to serve the country and the nation in a new form. He said he would try and utilise his skills and experience in the police force to serve the BJP.

He also paid a tribute to B.R Ambedkar for the trajectory of his career, in a subtle acknowledgement of his caste background as a Dalit.

“The IPS job and now this honour was only possible due to the system crafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar for ‘equality of opportunity’. I will follow his high ideals and work for the honour, security and uplift of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as well as brothers and sisters of all sections,” Mr. Arun said.