Senior Indian diplomat Ravi participates in SCO meeting in Kazakhstan

Senior Indian diplomat Dammu Ravi on May 21 participated in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states in Astana in the Kazakh capital which discussed preparations for the upcoming Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Ravi met Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Mehdi Safari on the sidelines of the meeting, the Embassy of India in Kazakhstan posted on X along with some photographs of the meeting.

Secretary (Economic Relations) of the Ministry of External Affairs Mr. Dammu Ravi participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of SCO member states with the President of Kazakhstan Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Akorda. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4vzXw2XSEZ — IndiaInKazakhstan (@indembastana) May 21, 2024

In a series of posts on X, the Indian mission said that Ravi "participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of SCO member states with the Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Akorda" (the presidential palace).

"The President thanked the participating countries for their support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives and fruitful joint work within the SCO," it said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a political, economic, international security and defence organisation. It is the world's largest regional organisation in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 80% of the area of Eurasia and 40% of the world population.

According to a MEA press release issued ahead of Mr. Ravi's visit to Astana on Friday last, the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers will discuss preparations for the upcoming Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State, review ongoing cooperation in SCO, and exchange ideas on regional and global developments of common concern.