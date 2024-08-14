Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan appointed as next Union Home Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) approved the appointment of Culture Ministry Secretary Govind Mohan as the next Union Home Secretary.

The 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service official of Sikkim cadre has been appointed as an Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will take over as Home Secretary on the completion of the tenure of 1984-batch IAS official Ajay Kumar Bhalla on August 22.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, IAS (Sikkim: 1989), Secretary, Ministry of Culture as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect.

Mr. Mohan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had served as joint secretary and additional secretary in the Union Home Ministry before being appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Culture in October 2021.

The officer, who did B.Tech from Banaras Hindu University and PG Diploma from IIM, Ahmedabad, has also served in the Sikkim government in various capacities.

During his tenure, Mr. Mohan is likely to witness the conduct of Assembly election in Jammu & Kashmir later this year. The other current internal security challenges include the impact of unrest in Bangladesh.

In August 2023, the Incumbent Union Home Secretary was given another one-year extension, his fourth in the post. He was to retire in November 2020 after attaining 60 years of age. His tenure was first extended on October 17, 2020 till August 22, 2021.

According to a Supreme Court directive, Jammu and Kashmir elections have to be conducted by September 30.

Incumbent Home Secretary Bhalla had held a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and force mobilisation.

Mr. Bhalla was appointed the Union Home Secretary in August 2019. He has had the longest tenure in the crucial post considered next to the country's top bureaucrat — the Cabinet Secretary.

(with inputs from PTI)

