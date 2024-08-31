Senior IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer Dharmendra of the 1989-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Dharmendra, currently posted as the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, will take over the new charge with effect from September 1 or from the date of his joining, whichever is later.

Incumbent Naresh Kumar, who was given two extensions in the past by the Central Government, completes his tenure on August 31, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.