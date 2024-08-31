ADVERTISEMENT

Senior IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi Chief Secretary

Updated - August 31, 2024 01:36 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 01:18 pm IST - New Delhi

IAS officer Dharmendra will take over the new charge with effect from September 1 or from the date of his joining

PTI

 IAS officer Dharmendra | Photo Credit: New Delhi Municipal Council/Facebook

Senior IAS officer Dharmendra of the 1989-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Dharmendra, currently posted as the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, will take over the new charge with effect from September 1 or from the date of his joining, whichever is later.

Incumbent Naresh Kumar, who was given two extensions in the past by the Central Government, completes his tenure on August 31, 2024.

