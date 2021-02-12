Senior IAS and IPS officials empanelled by Centre

Of the 40 officers, 26 have been empanelled as Secretary or Secretary equivalent while 14 have been empanelled as Secretary Equivalent

The Centre on Thursday empanelled as many as 40 IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers belonging to several batches to hold Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts at the Centre. Of the 40 officers, 26 have been empanelled as Secretary or Secretary equivalent while 14 have been empanelled as Secretary Equivalent.

For the Secretary or equivalent, 26 senior IAS officers are from 1988 and 1989 batches. Three officers are from the 1988 batch while the remaining 23 are from the 1989 batch. Among those who figure in the list include Establishment Officer at the Centre K. Srinivas, and chief of Delhi Development Authority Anurag Jain.

For the Secretary equivalent empanelment, 10 officers are from the 1989 batch, while two each are from 1987 and 1988 batches.

It may be noted that only those officers empanelled by the Centre after a detailed review of performance, integrity and other factors are posted in the Central administration on deputation from their respective cadres.

Similarly, 28 IAS officers from the 1985 to 1988 batches have been empanelled to hold the post of Director General (DG) or DG equivalent, whereas one officer of the 1988 batch was empanelled to hold the post of DG equivalent.

Prominent IPS (Indian Police Service) officers figuring in the list include Praveen Sinha, interim Central Bureau of Investigation chief and 1988 batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved on Thursday the empanelment of the senior IAS and IPS officials, who can now be posted for top positions in the Central administration by the Centre.