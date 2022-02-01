Senior ED official Rajeshwar Singh opts for VRS, likely to join BJP

NEW DELHI:

01 February 2022 11:17 IST

He says politics would be the right medium to propel service to the public

The former Joint Director of Enforcement Directorate Rajeshwar Singh, whose request for voluntary retirement from the service has been accepted by the Centre, is expected to join the BJP soon.

Having served the Uttar Pradesh police for 10 years and about 14 years in the ED, Mr. Singh still had 11 more years to superannuate.

“I was constantly feeling a greater sense of service to the public at large and a complete dedication to the nation at heart, the right medium for propelling which, I believe, is politics,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

During his tenure in the Uttar Pradesh police, Mr. Singh said he endeavoured to ensure speedy justice to women, children and the other victims of crime.

“I always tried that their faith in the police remains strong. Be it the arrests and encounters of ruthless criminals, saving innocent children and youth, while destroying the then flourishing kidnapping industry in the State, or juxtaposing technology with policing - my aim has been to do something new and good every day,” he said.

Mr. Singh joined the ED in 2007.

“During the years, I have uncovered and investigated many scams of national ramification and public significance. These include the investigation carried out under my auspices - 2G spectrum allocation scam, AgustaWestland helicopter deal, Aircel Maxis scam, Amrapali scam, Noida Ponzi scheme scam, Gomti riverfront scam - in which many white-collar criminals were sent to jail,” said Mr. Singh.

Through his orders as an ED officer, properties worth over ₹4,000 crore were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. “I am deeply satisfied that despite various threats and pressure tactics from unscrupulously corrupt leaders, my courage to do my job without bowing down has been appreciated time and again by the Supreme Court and considering my work, in 2014, an order was passed to absorb me into the cadre of Enforcement Directorate,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken the resolve to make India a world power and a vishwa guru.