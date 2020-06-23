NationalNEW DELHI 23 June 2020 14:44 IST
Comments
Senior CPWD officer tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 23 June 2020 14:56 IST
The officer tested positive on June 21 and had last been present in office on June 12
The director of the technical and public relations unit of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has tested positive for COVID-19, the department informed its staff on Monday.
The officer tested positive on June 21 and had last been present in office on June 12, a memo stated.
Earlier, sanitisation processes were carried out in the offices of the CPWD at Nirman Bhawan when some employees tested positive last month.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In National
Read more...