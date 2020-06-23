National

Senior CPWD officer tests positive for COVID-19

File photo of Nirman Bhawan.

The officer tested positive on June 21 and had last been present in office on June 12

The director of the technical and public relations unit of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has tested positive for COVID-19, the department informed its staff on Monday.

The officer tested positive on June 21 and had last been present in office on June 12, a memo stated.

Earlier, sanitisation processes were carried out in the offices of the CPWD at Nirman Bhawan when some employees tested positive last month.

