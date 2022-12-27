ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leaders meet J&K Lieutenant Governor to discuss security for Bharat Jodo Yatra 

December 27, 2022 07:42 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - New Delhi

The yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter the Union Territory next month.

The Hindu Bureau

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leaders, including general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal, met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, December 26, 2022, to discuss security arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter the Union Territory next month.

All India Congress Committee in-charge for the Union Territory Rajani Patil and Congress leaders Vikar Rasool Wani and Ghulam Ahmad Mir were also present at the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is marching towards its final destination — J&K. Held a meeting today with the Lt. Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinhaji along with senior party leaders. Discussed the security arrangements and sought the cooperation of the administration,” Mr. Venugopal said in a tweet after the meeting.

The Kanniyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra has so far travelled over 3,000 km across nine States and is on a nine-day winter break. It will resume on January 3. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US