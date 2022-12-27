HamberMenu
Senior Congress leaders meet J&K Lieutenant Governor to discuss security for Bharat Jodo Yatra 

The yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter the Union Territory next month.

December 27, 2022 07:42 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. File photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leaders, including general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal, met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, December 26, 2022, to discuss security arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter the Union Territory next month.

All India Congress Committee in-charge for the Union Territory Rajani Patil and Congress leaders Vikar Rasool Wani and Ghulam Ahmad Mir were also present at the meeting.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is marching towards its final destination — J&K. Held a meeting today with the Lt. Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinhaji along with senior party leaders. Discussed the security arrangements and sought the cooperation of the administration,” Mr. Venugopal said in a tweet after the meeting.

The Kanniyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra has so far travelled over 3,000 km across nine States and is on a nine-day winter break. It will resume on January 3. 

