Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel critical

New Delhi:

15 November 2020 15:00 IST

He tested COVID-19 positive on October 1 and the infection has affected his lung and other critical organs too.

Senior Congress leader and party treasurer Ahmed Patel is in a critical condition following a series of complications after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1.

He is currently admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

The infection, sources said, had caused damage to his lung and affected other critical organs too.

In a detailed tweet, for the first time since over a month-long hospitalisation, his son Faisal Patel said that his condition remained stable and he continued to be under medical observation.