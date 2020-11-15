National

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel critical

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Ahmed Patel. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Senior Congress leader and party treasurer Ahmed Patel is in a critical condition following a series of complications after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1.

He is currently admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

The infection, sources said, had caused damage to his lung and affected other critical organs too.

In a detailed tweet, for the first time since over a month-long hospitalisation, his son Faisal Patel said that his condition remained stable and he continued to be under medical observation.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2020 3:01:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/senior-congress-leader-ahmed-patel-critical/article33101801.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY