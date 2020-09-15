Senior bureaucrats appointed EDs of World Bank, ADB

The Modi government on Monday appointed senior bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar as Executive Director, World Bank, Washington, while Sameer Khare has been made Executive Director in the Asian Development Bank in Manila.

Both officers will have a tenure of three years each.

Mr. Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state Haryana as the Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

He will have a tenure of three years or till the date of his superannuation, i.e. August 31, 2023.

Mr. Khare is a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and is the Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance.