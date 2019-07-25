Post transfer, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg seeks voluntary retirement

Shunted out from the Ministry of Finance as its top bureaucrat, senior IAS officer Subhash Chandra Garg has apparently opted for voluntary retirement.

In bureaucratic shake-up on Wednesday, he was shifted to the Ministry of Power as its Secretary.

Top sources in the government said Mr. Garg’s move comes almost 15 months before his superannuation in October 2020.

However, there was no confirmation from Mr. Garg on his decision. Neither did he answer repeated calls to his mobile nor respond to SMSs.

The government has named Atanu Chakraborty as the new Economic Affairs Secretary.

Mr. Garg was designated as Finance Secretary in March last after the superannuation of A.N. Jha. In June 2017, he was named as Secretary, Economic Affairs, after he returned from a three-year stint in the World Bank in the U.S.

In the Finance Ministry, the most senior officer among the five Secretaries is designated as the Finance Secretary. The Secretaries are for Economic Affairs, Expenditure, Revenue, Financial Services and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).