Senior BJP leaders meet to discuss strategy for Lok Sabha polls

January 02, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - New Delhi

A meeting of senior BJP leaders got underway in New Delhi on January 2 to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Among those present in the meeting were party general secretary Sunil Bansal, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda are expected to join the meeting later in the day.

The consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

