Senior BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh backs agitating farmers

19 December 2020 10:19 IST

He holds sit-in in Jhajjar, demanding resumption of dialogue

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh came out in support of agitating farmers on Friday, holding a sit-in in Jhajjar and demanding resumption of dialogue with farmers.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Singh said the dharna was held under the aegis of Chhotu Ram Vichar Manch, expressing solidarity with the farmers, and several such demonstrations would be conducted at different district headquarters every day.

“It is not about just these three laws, but the farmers should be made a partner in the economic prosperity. When all sectors showed negative growth during lockdown induced by COVID-19 outbreak, only the agriculture sector registered a growth. The government must engage in dialogue with farmers, putting the three farm laws on hold,” said Mr. Singh.

He said the Manch would also carry out a campaign across the State to make farmers aware of their rights. Though a member of the BJP, Mr. Singh said he had opted out of electoral politics after his son and Hisar Lok Sabha MP Brijendra Singh was made the party candidate two years ago.

Mr. Singh, grandson of great peasant leader Chhotu Ram, said he owed his political success to farmers and his grandfather and it was payback time for him.