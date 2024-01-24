Senior Army officer visits forward areas in J&K, reviews operational preparedness

January 24, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - Srinagar

A senior Army officer visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir to review the preparedness of the counter-infiltration grid ahead of Republic Day, officials said in Srinagar on January 24.

General officer Commanding of the Army’s 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai visited the forward areas in Gurez sector of Bandipora district on Jan. 23 to review counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness, they said.

Security officials are concerned over the possibility of infiltration of terrorists into the valley due to lack of adequate snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir this winter.

The mountain passes along the LoC usually are blocked during the winter months due to heavy snowfall, reducing the chances of infiltration of terrorists. However, dry winter has prompted the counter-infiltration grid to step up the vigil along the LoC.

Lt. Gen. Ghai, during his interaction with the troops, exhorted them to remain “in a high state of operational readiness” in extreme weather conditions and terrain.

Director General of Police R.R. Swain on Jan. 23 said cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir remains a challenge for the forces, but the security situation is under control.

“Yes, it is a challenge for us that a few terrorists are coming in from outside. They are infiltrating and then along with some people here, they try to vitiate the atmosphere. It is a challenge — one which we see with a different perspective.

“We see it the way that our own boys are not joining them, or a smaller number of them are. A few people can be with them, but a majority of the public is not. We keep that in mind when we say that we have control over the security [situation],” Mr. Swain said.