GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior Army officer visits forward areas in J&K, reviews operational preparedness

Security officials are concerned over the possibility of infiltration of terrorists into the valley due to lack of adequate snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir this winter

January 24, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
General officer Commanding of the Army’s 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai visited the forward areas in Gurez sector of Bandipora district on Jan. 23, 2024. Photo: Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA

General officer Commanding of the Army’s 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai visited the forward areas in Gurez sector of Bandipora district on Jan. 23, 2024. Photo: Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA

A senior Army officer visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir to review the preparedness of the counter-infiltration grid ahead of Republic Day, officials said in Srinagar on January 24.

General officer Commanding of the Army’s 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai visited the forward areas in Gurez sector of Bandipora district on Jan. 23 to review counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness, they said.

Security officials are concerned over the possibility of infiltration of terrorists into the valley due to lack of adequate snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir this winter.

The mountain passes along the LoC usually are blocked during the winter months due to heavy snowfall, reducing the chances of infiltration of terrorists. However, dry winter has prompted the counter-infiltration grid to step up the vigil along the LoC.

Lt. Gen. Ghai, during his interaction with the troops, exhorted them to remain “in a high state of operational readiness” in extreme weather conditions and terrain.

Director General of Police R.R. Swain on Jan. 23 said cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir remains a challenge for the forces, but the security situation is under control.

“Yes, it is a challenge for us that a few terrorists are coming in from outside. They are infiltrating and then along with some people here, they try to vitiate the atmosphere. It is a challenge — one which we see with a different perspective.

“We see it the way that our own boys are not joining them, or a smaller number of them are. A few people can be with them, but a majority of the public is not. We keep that in mind when we say that we have control over the security [situation],” Mr. Swain said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.