Send the Rohingya back: VHP

The Central working president of Vishva Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar on Wednesday expressed shock and dissatisfaction over Union Minister Hardeep Puri terming Rohingya Muslims as refugees and allotting to them the EWS flats in Bakkarwala in the city.

The VHP maintained that Rohingyas are not refugees but infiltrators and has urged the Government of India to reconsider the decision of allotting homes to them.

“We might remind Mr. Puri the statement made by the Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah in Parliament on 10, December 2020 declaring that Rohingyas will never be accepted in India ( Rohigya ko kabhi bhi sweekar nahi kiya jaega),” Mr. Kumar said.

That Rohingyas are infiltrators has been the consistent stand of the Union government, including in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, he noted.

The fact that the Hindu refugees from Pakistan continue to live in abysmal sub-human conditions in Majnu-ka-Tila area of Delhi makes the bounty proposed to be conferred on the Rohingyas more deplorable, he added.

The VHP suggested that the government make arrangements to send the Rohingyas out of India.

VHP’s criticism came after Mr. Puri on Wednesday tweeted that India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country.

“In a landmark decision all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock,” he further wrote.