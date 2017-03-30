Sena MP to meet Speaker on flying ban

The Shiv Sena on Thursday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that she ask domestic airlines to withdraw the flying ban imposed on its MP Ravindra Gaikwad for the ongoing budget session.

Mr. Gaikwad is also likely to meet the Speaker in a couple of days. “We met the Speaker and requested her to instruct authorities to withdraw the travel ban,” said Rahul Shewale, Sena MP from South Central Mumbai.

He expressed the hope that the matter would be resolved before the next session and demanded that, in the interim, Mr. Gaikwad — the MP from Osmanabad in Maharashtra who is at the centre of a row for assaulting an Air India employee — be allowed to fly during the current session of Parliament.