Selja slams Haryana govt. for hiking bus fare, VAT on fuel

The Haryana government’s decisions to increase the bus fare, the VAT on diesel and petrol prices and to impose market fee on the sale of vegetables and fruits in the ‘mandis’ has evoked sharp criticism from the Congress party.

Terming the decision as “insensitive and unfortunate”, party president Kumari Selja has accused the ruling BJP-JJP government of ignoring the interests of the people and burdening them.

In a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Ms. Selja said instead of giving relief to the public the government has placed additional burden on them through the anti-people decisions.

She said the people were already struggling due to the financial crisis and the epidemic and in such a scenario, the decision to increase by 15 paise per km (general buses) and 50 paise per km (luxury buses) would hit the people very hard.

“Also, the government has restored 2% market fee on the vegetable and fruit markets under market committees. There will be 1% market fee and 1% HRDF cess,” she said, adding that the Congress government had waived this fee in 2014.

Also Read Haryana districts on Delhi border restrict movement

Ms. Selja said petrol, diesel, vegetables and fruits would become expensive and people will have to pay more for travelling. “In the time of such epidemic, this will put more economic burden on the people. These decisions are insensitive, unfortunate and ignore the suffering of the people. I urge the Chief Minister to take back these decisions which would inflict economic burden on the people.”