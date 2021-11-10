Selja flays BJP-JJP Govt. over stopping paddy procurement

CHANDIGARH

10 November 2021

It’s a conspiracy to force farmers to sell produce to traders at throwaway prices, she says

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-JJP Government accusing it of taking adverse decisions which would ruin the farmers.

“The anti-farmer face of the Government has again been exposed. The procurement of paddy has been stopped in 12 districts though the crop is still arriving. The Government should purchase the crop at the minimum support price by removing the ban on procurement,” said Ms. Selja.

“The State Government has issued an order prohibiting procurement of PR paddy at MSP in the ‘mandis’ of Jind, Ambala, Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat and Yamunanagar districts. This decision is an attempt to harass and ruin the farmers,” she said in a statement.

She said the farm laws “will gradually abolish the purchase of crops by Government agencies and force the farmers to sell them to private people at throwaway prices. The decision to stop the Government procurement is part of this conspiracy.”

“The farmers are in a miserable position as they are not getting the DAP fertilizer for the next crop.”

Ms. Selja said the tax burden on diesel, pesticides, fertilizers and seeds and the impact of inflation have already increased the cost of cultivation and the farmers are forced to stay in the vicious circle of debt and poverty.