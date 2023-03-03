Self-reliance in weapons production major lesson from Ukraine war: Gen. Chauhan

March 03, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Earlier we thought wars will be short and swift, but now they seem to be longish, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Anil Chauhan talking of lessons for India from the war in Ukraine while stressing on self-reliance in defence equipment.

A former U.S. Secretary of Defence said that if Russia is successful in violating sovereignty of its neighbour, why should we not believe China would do the same against India or other countries in Asia. We want to dissuade China from their designs, he said.

“Every conflict has perspectives - political, economic and diplomatic. Some of the lessons from the Russia-Ukraine War is that we must be self-reliant in weapons production, and not wait for supplies from other nations,” Gen. Chauhan said while speaking on a panel at Raisina Dialogue organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORS) jointly with Ministry of External Affairs. “We don’t think we will have a long-drawn-out conflict like in Europe.“

Stating that we live in an uncertain world and global peace is in a state of flux, Gen. Chauhan said every nation is preparing for some contingency. The question is what kind of war should nations prepare for, he stated, noting that short-swift wars need different strategies compared to prolonged ones.

To a question if it is now a war of attrition in Ukraine, Gen. Chauhan replied in the affirmative. “It has entered a phase where the frontlines are hardly moving,” he said stating that even a 3-km advance was claimed as a victory by Russians recently.

Speaking in the same session, Gen. Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Force, Australia, said the war in Ukraine was not a proxy war between NATO and Russia, but Ukraine’s war being fought by Ukrainians. Other nations are trying to help Ukraine defend their sovereignty, he said adding, “This is an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation.”