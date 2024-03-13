Selection of Election Commissioners: Congress leader seeks details of short-listed candidates

Ahead of the meeting of the Prime Minister-chaired high-powered panel for selection of Election Commissioners, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to the Law Ministry seeking details of short-listed candidates along with their "dossiers".
In a letter to Secretary, Legislative Department, Rajiv Mani, Mr. Chowdhury has asked him to send him details of shortlisted candidates for the post of Election Commissioners along with their bio-datas.
The Congress leader, who is part of the panel for selection of ECs, has asked the Law Ministry official to follow the procedure for appointment of other top officials, including CIC and Information Commissioners, besides that adopted for appointing Central Vigilance Commissioner.