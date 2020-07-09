Seized monkey meat destroyed in Imphal

IMPHAL

09 July 2020 06:11 IST

Officials in Imphal on Wednesday destroyed the meat of monkey, bear and venison that had been seized by Indigo airlines in February this year.

According to official reports, Indigo employees had on February 19 confiscated 4.3 kg monkey meat, 3.7 kg of venison and 9.10 kg of bear from certain passengers. The passengers were bound for Delhi and the Indigo officials made the seizures at the Imphal international airport.

The seized meats were destroyed in the presence of Wildlife Wing (Forest Department) officials on Wednesday. Some persons were arrested in connection with the seizures. According to sources, traders who supply smoked and fried meat to buyers at huge profit are believed to be carrying on the backchannel business by travelling in bus and trains.

On May 17 this year, Indigo employees had also seized 40 kg of fried venison and bear meat.