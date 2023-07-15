ADVERTISEMENT

Seems Prime Minister Modi has taken 'vow of total silence' on Manipur violence, says Congress

July 15, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - New Delhi

"Manipur is still burning while the Prime Minister is in France. But looks like he's taken a vow of total and complete silence on Manipur," Mr. Ramesh alleged.

PTI

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was good to hear that the Prime Minister has shown concern over the flood situation in Delhi, asserting that he should also show interest in Manipur, which is still burning. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur and alleged that it seems he has taken a "vow of total silence" on the violence in the State.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was good to hear that the Prime Minister has shown concern over the flood situation in Delhi, asserting that he should also show interest in Manipur, which is still burning.

"Prime Minister dialled Home Minister from Paris to inquire about the flood situation in New Delhi. It is good that he showed such concern. Why was no such call made when he was away in the US and Manipur was burning," he asked on Twitter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Manipur is still burning while the Prime Minister is in France. But looks like he's taken a vow of total and complete silence on Manipur," Mr. Ramesh alleged.

The Congress has been seeking a response from the Prime Minister on Manipur, which is facing ethnic violence since May 3 and has seen many lives lost and loss of property.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US