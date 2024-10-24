Seed sector meet to focus on public-private partnership

The 13th edition of the National Seed Congress (NSC), an annual conclave of researchers, policymakers, farmers, industries and scientists in the sector, will be held in Varanasi from November 28-30, 2024. The key objectives of this year’s NSC include creating a platform for different stakeholders from the seed sector to share and exchange innovations from various parts of the country.

The meeting, organised by the Union government and sponsored by big seed companies such as Bayer, Mahyco and Corteva, will also reflect on the system’s capacity and priorities to meet the emerging needs of the seed sector. The NSC will deliberate on the progress and growing new interest in public-private partnerships in seed business. Discourses on scaling strategies through community engagement and formulating a road map for sustainable growth of the seed sector in the country are also part of the NSC objectives.

The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and the National Seed Research and Training Centre are also associated with the organisation of the event. Shubha Thakur, Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said to boost farmers’ income and ensure food and nutrition security for billions, access to high-quality, climate-resilient, and nutritious seeds, along with improved cultivars, were more crucial than ever. “NSC 2024 will serve as a platform to collaborate on addressing these challenges, empowering farmers, and ensuring that India’s agriculture remains strong and sustainable. This event will catalyse innovative solutions and promote partnerships that drive seed sector growth,” Ms. Thakur said.