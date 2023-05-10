Security top brass meets Union Home Secretary in Srinagar ahead of G20 meet, Amarnath Yatra

May 10, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - SRINAGAR

Security top brass met in Srinagar and apprised Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday about the security challenges ahead of much-touted meeting of G20 nations on May 22-24. Security for the upcoming Amarnath yatra and the situation in Poonch-Rajouri sector were also discussed, official sources said.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, and ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, top commanders of the Army’s 15 and 16 Corps, Inspector General of Police of the Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force. Senior intelligence agencies also participated in the meeting.

Sources said the intelligence inputs, suggesting imminent threat in the wake of heightened militant activities across the Line of Control to target the G20 meeting in Srinagar, were discussed and counter-measures deliberated upon. Over 50 foreign delegates are likely to participate in the meeting.

Security has already been revised and upgraded for the G20 meet after the twin attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, where 10 soldiers were killed in militants attacks on April 20 and May 5. Marine and National Security Guard commandos have already been called in to enhance the security grid of the venue, where the delegates will meet in Srinagar.

Route plan

The route plan and security network has been already chalked out in the wake of fresh inputs about the likely use of vehicles and drones by militants to carry out attacks.

Sources said the latest developments in Poonch and Rajouri districts were also discussed and the likely counter-measures chalked out.

The security of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra was also discussed, official sources said.

Top police officials, sources said, underlined the measures taken to plug holes in the security system, especially along the highways in the Kashmir valley.

The G20 venue and the accommodations of the delegates are likely to be guarded and sanitised 10 days ahead of the meet. Aerial surveillance will be enhanced with the help of drones to keep an eye on the venue, officials said.